TOWN OF GENEVA — Woods Elementary School is bidding farewell to an administrator who oversaw a hard-fought campaign for an expansion that transformed the school.

Jeff Klaisner, the school's principal/administrator for the past four years, has announced that he is retiring at the end of this school year.

Klaisner's career in education also included serving previously as a Lake Geneva middle school principal for about 10 years.

Klaisner, 60, said he decided about a month ago to make this his final year in the Woods School District.

"I just decided it was time for me to look for other adventures," he said.

His last day on the job is June 30.

School board members have already begun accepting applications for a new principal/administrator.

Board member Neil DeVries said Klaisner did a good job of shepherding along the school expansion effort, after voters had twice rejected referendums to fund the project.

"He helped us through some rough waters," DeVries said. "And he helped us get to a calm spot."