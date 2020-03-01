Woods School becomes last Lake Geneva school to get WAVE training

TOWN OF GENEVA – Law enforcement will now respond faster to any emergency at Woods School thanks to the addition of a sophisticated communication system.
With the help of a $10,000 grant and a donation, Woods School will implement the WAVE system, which instantly notifies law enforcement of any potential threats. The school attempted to get the system last year, but had a delay in funding.
WAVE is a critical incident notification system that improves communications at the start of an incident. As soon as the system is triggered, notifications are sent to law enforcement and school staff by police radio, email, text and telephone.
“It really brings down response time because otherwise you are calling 9-1-1,” Woods School superintendent Alyson Eisch said. “This just notifies every single officer in the area.”
Traver School, in the Town of Linn also has implemented the system, and improved school safety by installing security cameras in the winter of 2018.
“Our school board thought it was a very important tool for our staff and students to feel safe,” Traver School superintendent Allysa Andersen said.
Every staff member also wears an emergency button on a lanyard that the educator can press during an emergency.
“We call them our doorbells or our garage door openers because they look similar to that,” Andersen said. “It is a very serious topic and we don’t want our kids to be worried about us wearing those things all the time or feel nervous or scared.”
At Traver, the school also has boxes on the wall that are strategically placed around the building. If the boxes go off, lights reflect down the hallway for people in the building to see it.
At Woods, one WAVE box will cover the entire school, and a single button will be issued to all employees. The LED light will be installed on the North West side of the gym so it will be visible from all areas of the playground.
This was also the first year that the school started the ALICE training as well. ALICE is an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate. It is a training program designed to help schools prepare for the threat of gun violence on campus, and respond if it happens.
Eisch thinks the new WAVE system will compliment with the ALICE training. The WAVE System has some customization to it as Woods will have a light installed on the playground to notify students and staff outside the building. Notifications can also be sent to any teacher’s computer if an intruder were to be in the building.
“I can send a message if there was an intruder in the main office. It can come up on their computers, so they will know,” Eisch said. “It really helps with ALICE because one of the big things is to get out if you can get out.”
Andersen agrees with Eisch that both the ALICE and WAVE systems can go hand in hand with each other.
“They are tools in a tool box to help us if we came into a situation that we had to think fast on,” Andersen said. “They are both situational dependent, and they are there for us if we need them.”
First year teacher Stephanie King thinks that the WAVE system will help empower both staff and students to respond to any situation as well as feeling comfortable with the daily activities at the school.
“We don’t want to think the worst, but we want to be prepared for it,” King said. “It emphasizes that we want to be in a safe place.”
According to town of Geneva police officer Bob Linder, the training for staff and students at Woods School for the system will take place after the WAVE system is installed.