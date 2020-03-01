Woods School becomes last Lake Geneva school to get WAVE training

“We call them our doorbells or our garage door openers because they look similar to that,” Andersen said. “It is a very serious topic and we don’t want our kids to be worried about us wearing those things all the time or feel nervous or scared.”

At Traver, the school also has boxes on the wall that are strategically placed around the building. If the boxes go off, lights reflect down the hallway for people in the building to see it.

At Woods, one WAVE box will cover the entire school, and a single button will be issued to all employees. The LED light will be installed on the North West side of the gym so it will be visible from all areas of the playground.

This was also the first year that the school started the ALICE training as well. ALICE is an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate. It is a training program designed to help schools prepare for the threat of gun violence on campus, and respond if it happens.

Eisch thinks the new WAVE system will compliment with the ALICE training. The WAVE System has some customization to it as Woods will have a light installed on the playground to notify students and staff outside the building. Notifications can also be sent to any teacher’s computer if an intruder were to be in the building.