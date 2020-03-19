Zenda Tap hopes to bring back the music this summer

The concert ultimately was cancelled after county officials told Zenda Tap owners that the nightclub was lacking necessary permits.

Owner Jose Hernandez and his partners have since taken steps to comply with local rules and obtain the needed permits.

The next step will be seeking county approval of the town’s permit approval.

Hernandez said he plans to take steps to control noise from the concerts to avoid bothering neighboring. Hernandez said he is anxious to bring back the live music.

“The summer is coming,” he said, “and we want to prepare for it.”

Zenda Tap’s permits will go to the county on Thursday. After approval, the bar will be able to have the events.

Shannon Haydin, deputy director of Walworth County’s Land Use and Resource Management, said the county has dropped citations issued against Zenda Tap, and officials are hoping the nightclub can come into compliance with the rules for new construction and for holding large outdoor concerts.

“I am just pleased that they are moving forward,” Haydin said. “We don’t want violations hanging out there for a long period of time.”