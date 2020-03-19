Zenda Tap hopes to bring back the music this summer

TOWN OF LINN — Zenda Tap is getting closer to approval needed to resume hosting live music entertainment this summer.
The owners of the nightclub at N560 Zenda Road have received town approval for a conditional use permit to host three outdoor events: a July event called ZendaPalooza, a Halloween event, and an event to be named later.
The permit still needs approval from Walworth County officials, who last year cited Zenda Tap for building outdoor concert facilities and holding events without proper approval.
Under the terms of the new permit, the nightclub would be limited to 120 spectators for its outdoor musical concerts, and the events would be restricted to the hours of 1 p.m. and midnight.
Zenda Tap officials also have agreed not to charge admission for the concerts.
With police approval, the tavern could hold similar events on Saturdays between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.
“We just felt that it was really good middle ground for them to operate for the summer,” town Chairman Jim Weiss said.
County officials cracked down on Zenda Tap last summer after one of the establishment’s concerts stirred controversy because of concerns that the performers promoted messages of hate speech toward minorities and gay people.
The concert ultimately was cancelled after county officials told Zenda Tap owners that the nightclub was lacking necessary permits.
Owner Jose Hernandez and his partners have since taken steps to comply with local rules and obtain the needed permits.
The next step will be seeking county approval of the town’s permit approval.
Hernandez said he plans to take steps to control noise from the concerts to avoid bothering neighboring. Hernandez said he is anxious to bring back the live music.
“The summer is coming,” he said, “and we want to prepare for it.”
Zenda Tap’s permits will go to the county on Thursday. After approval, the bar will be able to have the events.
Shannon Haydin, deputy director of Walworth County’s Land Use and Resource Management, said the county has dropped citations issued against Zenda Tap, and officials are hoping the nightclub can come into compliance with the rules for new construction and for holding large outdoor concerts.
“I am just pleased that they are moving forward,” Haydin said. “We don’t want violations hanging out there for a long period of time.”
Hernandez and his partners have owned the bar for eight years.
Weiss said town officials view Zenda Tap as a good neighbor as well as a good business for the community.
“We haven’t had any problems with the Zenda Tap,” Weiss said. “We asked the police that, and they have not had any calls or issues.”