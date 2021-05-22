Nickit
This 3 month old cutie Nickit has just arrived from TX. She is a Shepherd mix weighing in at approx... View on PetFinder
City of Lake Geneva faces second lawsuit over Hillmoor property.
Lake Geneva Middle School band director bikes into Geneva Lake after bet with students, despite city's disapproval.
- Updated
The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday at the gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive. According to the Racine Police Department, Racine suffered 10 homicides in 2019 and five in 2020. This shooting was the third homicide of 2021 so far, according to the RPD.
Restaurant to remain as family business after initially being listed for sale
- Updated
The 75-year-old's death is a warning that immunocompromised people can still be at considerable risk, her sons said.
- Updated
A video being shared on social media allegedly shows a Poynette teacher berating a student for failing to wear a mask, calling him a “jerk” and “dummy."
WILLIAMS BAY — While still facing dozens of ongoing projects and renovations, the Yerkes Future Foundation is expecting to open the Yerkes Obs…
Geneva Joint No. 4 District Administrator Alyson Eisch accepts superintendent position with other school district.
Area high schools are holding prom this year. Big Foot High School says no ...
Lake City Social breathes new life into former Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub location.