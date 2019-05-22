Lake Geneva, WI (53147)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.