Donald L. Luth, 68, Lake Geneva, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday May 3, 2019, at Mercy Hospital-Walworth in Lake Geneva.
Don was born on September 25, 1950 to William and Margaret (Bentley) Luth. He was united in marriage to Linda J. Clausen on June 2, 1973, in Lake Geneva. Graduated in 1968 from Big Foot High School. Retired employee of Stuart Tank in Elkhorn. Don was a loving Husband, Father, Papa, Son, Brother and a friend to any person whose life he touched during his time with us.
Surviving him are his four beautiful daughters, Sarah Luth and Jamie (David) Bowey of Elkhorn, Amy (Jeff) Cline of Menomonee Falls, and Amanda (Robert) Scoville of Lake Geneva. Four wonderful grandchildren Travis Luth, Thomas and Jonathon Cline and Amelia Bowey. Sister Marlene Luth Proper, brother Ron (Diane) Luth. Mother-in-law Joyce Clausen and brothers-in-law Thomas Clausen and Mike Ketchpaw. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents and his wife Linda.
Don will be remembered as a loving Husband, Father and Papa, who will be carried in our hearts for the rest of our lives. He left us too soon, but he will live on through all those he left behind. Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Friday May 10 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Don’s name can be made to the Fur and Feather Scholarship fund at the Walworth County Fair appreciated. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Luth Family.