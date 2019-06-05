Wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and legendary Chicago Gold Coast real estate broker passed at the age of 87 on November 1st in Tampa, Florida while surrounded by family. Fran is remembered as ever energetic, grand, and elegant.
Prio grew up as Frances Maiale in Williams Bay on Lake Geneva. She graduated from Williams Bay High School and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin- Madison but left to start a family. She volunteered for charities and in hospitals in both Wisconsin and Chicago. Fran was chairman of the annual St. Benedict’s Bridge fund raiser for many years, active in the garden club, she even started a ladies’s ski class. Fran would always call newcomers to ask them to join in activities, She was the un-official local welcome wagon.
Fran started a career later in life in Real Estate and persevered to become one of the top selling Realtors in the Gold Coast of Chicago throughout the 80’s and 90’s.
While the world knows super Real Estate broker Fran Prio, she was not only the dynamic agent who redefined the measure of success in Chicago residential real estate, she was also the consummate matriarch. Fran set an example for her family that an exceptional career and a close-knit family were not mutually exclusive.
Once retired, Fran spent time with her family and husband Bill Wolf in Naples, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; and Fontana, Wisconsin.
Fran was predeceased by her husband William “Bill” Wolf in 2015, parents Frank and Lena Maiale originally of Sicily Sister Rose Willard, and brother Frank P. Maiale.
Fran is survived by her four children,
Ross Prio III.
John Prio, granddaughter Hannah Frebel.
Frank Prio, grandson Andrew, and granddaughter Skylar.
Lisa Curtis (Chuck) and their children Katie, Rachael Connor( Kierron) Sophie (great granddaughter Kadance), Elizabeth and Charlie III and her first husband Ross Prio Jr.
MEMORIAL MASS JUNE 21 2019 10:30 am St Benedict’s Catholic Church, Fontana, Wisconsin 53125
In lieu of Flowers consider celebrating Fran’s life with a donation to the American Cancer Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.