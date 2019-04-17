Gregg Winklbauer, 60, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Trenton, Missouri.
Gregg was born in Lake Geneva, attended Badger High School there, served in the army following high school. He was a restless soul living in Chicago, San Fransisco, Beloit, South Beloit, Illinois; Ozark, Missouri; Springfield, Missouri and finally Trenton.
Gregg loved music, was self taught on a number of instruments.
He loved cats and was a gentle soul. He lived life on his own terms.
Gregg left this world of natural causes, pain free.
Gregg was preceded in death by his mother and father Dorothy (Reichardt) and Arthur Winklbauer. He is survived by his brother and sister, Bruce Winklbauer and Barbara (Raymond) Slisz, both of Rochester, Minnesota, nephew Luke (Tessa) Slisz of Ann Arbor, Michigan, nieces Anne (Peter Buffon) Slisz of Novato, California, and Kate Slisz Rochester, Minnesota and many cousins.
He is now welcomed by his Parents, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins in his next journey. If you listen with your heart, you will hear their celebration.
We will Love and Miss You Always. Rest in Peace, Buck, Rest in Peace.
May his body rise to heaven before the devil knows he’s dead.
Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us as delavanfuneralhome.com.