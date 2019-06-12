Gregory J. Desecki, 68, of Pell Lake, WI, died Monday June 3, 2019, at his home. Gregory John Desecki was born in Chicago, on March 21, 1951, the son of the late Irvin and Leona (Stetz) Desecki.
On September 20, 1975, in Chicago, he was united in marriage to the former Ann Lebryk. He was a member of Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva. Greg was an avid collector of electric trains.
Greg is survived by: Ann, his wife of 43 years, two children; Michele (T.J.) Tomaso of Elkhorn, WI, Michael Desecki of Pell Lake, two grandchildren; Anthony Edward Tomaso III “Tre” and Abraham John Tomaso, a sister Linda (Tom) Goll of Glenview, Illinois and a brother Jeffery Desecki of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday June 13, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church; Father Mark Danczyk will officiate. Burial will follow in Saint Kilian’s Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Derrick Funeral Home. To sign the on-line guest registry click Guest Book.