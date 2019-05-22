Jacqueline A. Huml (Jackie), 81, of Lake Geneva, died Wednesday May 15, 2019 at her home.
The former Jacqueline Ann Blomquist was born July 1, 1937 in Lyons, Nebraska the daughter of the late Gunner and Edith (Gustafson) Blomquist. On June 14, 1958 in Lake Geneva she was united in marriage to John T. (Jack) Huml. She had a career in the travel industry spanning more than 30 years and retired as a project manager for Lan Chile Airlines. She was an avid snow skier and tennis player. She spent many peaceful hours fishing. She also loved to travel.
Jackie is survived by: Jack, her husband of almost 61 years, three children; Matt (Mary) Huml of Lake Geneva, WI, Tracy Huml of Chicago and Regina Brandle of Oceanport, New Jersey, six grandchildren; Ross (Katherine) and Carly Kroll, Charmaine, Eric and Nathan Huml and Sierra Brandle, one great-grandchild Julian and a brother-in-law Joe Hanks. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Eugene Blomquist, a sister Barbara Hanks and an infant brother Boris Blomquist. She is further survived by very special nieces and their families.
Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday May 22, 2019, 11 a.m., at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church: Father Sergio Lazama will officiate. Burial will follow in Saint Francis deSales Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday at the Derrick Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial are requested in Jackie’s name to: Carmelite Monastery, 2901 South Cecelia St., Sioux City, Iowa 51106. To sign the on-line guest registry go to: www.derrickfuneralhome.com.