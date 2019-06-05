Judith A. Smrz (nee Adrian) 81, of Waukesha and former longtime resident of West Allis passed away to eternal life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Linden Grove in Waukesha. She was the devoted wife for 62 years to Jerold Smrz.
She was the loving mother of Dale (Suzy), Patrick (Mary), Michael (Mary Grace), Lynda (Ross) Kalinowski. Proud grandma of Carly Smrz, Lydia (Adam) Xiong, Ryan, Becca, Matt, Madison Smrz and Tanner and Elle Kalinowski. Sister of Dan (Linda) Adrian, Mary Liston.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Art and Mary Adrian and brother Tom Adrian.
Jerry and Judy were longtime members at Mary Queen of Heaven and recently of St. Williams in Waukesha.
She was also a longtime volunteer at the West Allis Memorial Hospital.
A visitation will be held at Mother of Perpetual Help Parish (formerly Mary Queen of Heaven; 2322 S. 106th Street) on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donation to charity of your choice appreciated in Judy’s name.
Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.