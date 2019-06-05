LaVern F. Sennett, 77, of the Bloomfield area died unexpectedly on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center.
LaVern Frederick Sennett was bornin Alden Township, IL to Nelson and June (Mead) Sennett on Sept. 27, 1941. His siblings called him Vernie but his friends knew him as Vern. He loved to be with people, enjoyed a good steak, was a thrill seeker, a good friend and would gladly debate most any topic.
LaVern was drafted into the United States Army and served from 1967 till 1969 when he was honorably discharged. He was proud of his country and respected his fellow Veterans. Following his discharge from the army he worked for 27 years at Northern Precision Casting in Lake Geneva.He then owned and operated the Zenda Tap followed by the Como Inn. He ended his working career at Modine Manufacturing in Ringwood, Illinois, where he was forced to retire when the company closed the facility in 2014.
Vern is survived by two daughters Donna (Tom) DeBaere of Lake Geneva and Nancy (Martin) Vanderstappen also of Lake Geneva; 10 Grandchildren — Jason, Adam, Lissa, Jenna, Sara, Marty, Adrianna, Taylor, Laura, and Rachel; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings Nancy, Catherine (Kenneth), Dick, Mike, Nelson (Carolyn), George, Steve (April), Leslie (Robin), Joseph (Joanna), Frederick (Nancy)
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Leroy, Charles, John, Elwood, Samuel and sistersBarbara and JuneAnn.
Services for LaVern were held on Saturday May 25th, 2019 at 12:00pm in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. There will be a private burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva.
