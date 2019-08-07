Lisa A. Fischback, 55, of Milwaukee, died on April 1 at her residence. A private family gathering was held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home.
Greg J. Lueloff, 65, of West Allis, died on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at his residence. Services are currently pending at this time. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
James E. Riley, 57, of Pell Lake, died Aug. 3. Services will be held on a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, is serving the family.