Lucy Morales, of Lake Geneva, WI, died Thursday May 23, 2019 at Village Glen in Lake Geneva. The former Lucy Sanchez was born in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Charles and Mercedes (Cervantes) Sanchez. She graduated from Waller High School in Chicago; she then graduated from Jones Commercial Finishing School in Chicago. On December 21, 1947 in Chicago, IL she was united in marriage to Phillip Morales; he preceded her in death in August of 1989.
She was a member of Saint Francis deSales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva and a member of the Hilltoppers and Catholic Daughters.
Lucy is survived by 2 children: Philip (Helena) Morales of Schaumburg, IL and Lucy Leahy of Lake Geneva, 3 grandchildren; Michele (Rob), Erin (Dale) and Charlie. She was preceded in death by 6 sisters and 5 brothers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Saint Francis deSales Catholic Church; Father Mark Danczyk will officiate. Burial will follow in Saint
Francis deSales Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, at the Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are requested in Lucy’s name to: Saint Francis deSales School Angel Fund. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Morales family. To sign the on-line guest registry go to: www.derrickfuneralhome.com.