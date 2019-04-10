Margaret M. Leahy, 91, of Lake Geneva, passed away Friday March 29, at Artisan Assisted Living. The former Margaret Mary Graef was born in Chicago, on Sept. 5, 1927, the daughter of the late Henry and Magdalen (Elenz) Graef. On Jan. 24, 1948, in Chicago, she was united in marriage to John T. Leahy: he preceded her in death on March 27, 2007. She was a member of Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva. She enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with her family.
Margaret is survived by: three children; Michael (Dr. Jess) Leahy of Sioux Narrows, Ontario, Canada, Patrick (Carol) Leahy of Joliet, Illinois and Mary Margaret (Randy) Haggermaker of Anderson, Alabama, 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: a son Thomas Leahy, a daughter Kathleen Luxem and two brothers Robert and Henry Graef.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva; Father Mark Danczyk will officiate. Burial will be in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Visitation was on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Derrick Funeral Home. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are requested in Margaret’s name to: the Alzheimer’s Association. To sign the on-line guest registry please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.