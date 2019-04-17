Mary “Vicki” Victoria Hyndman, 73, long-time resident of the Lake Geneva area most recently from Stevens Point died on April 1, 2019.
Mary Victoria Wohl, but better known as Vicki to her friends and family, was born on Aug. 19, 1945 to the late Richard and Dora Jean (Rossmiller) Wohl. Vicki was a member of the graduating class of 1963 from Badger High School. After high school Vicki attended Alverno College.
Vicki was a devoted member of Linn Presbyterian Church and was also a Girl Scout leader. Vicki loved a refreshing Coca Cola from time to time and loved spending as much time with her grandchildren as possible.
Four children survive Vicki: Kristy (Paul) Harding of Plymouth, Minnesota, Tom (Kate) Drohner of Plover, J.W. (Christine) Hyndman of Hales Corner, and Molly (Marc) Van Rijssen of Littleton, Colorado. Nine grandchildren: Christopher Hanly, Amy Avery, DJ, Aubrey, Avery, and Tommy Drohner, Oliver and Evan Van Rijssen, and Brayden Hyndman and ten great-grandchildren all survive Vicki. Two sisters: Sandy (Dick) Wilkes and Ginny (Rich) Watson and one brother: Gus (Jennifer) Wohl also survives Vicki.
Services for Vicki will be held on April 26th, at 1 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. untill the time of service at the funeral home.
