Newton “Newt” Dickie spent his life carrying out the Rotarian Motto of “Service Before Self.”
Born in Reading, Massachusetts on Oct. 6, 1923, Newt died February 13th, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He spent his life working hard at his many occupations and caring for his family while accumulating and sharing wisdom with all those around him. He began his life of hard work on his brother’s dairy farm in Vermont and later joined the Navy where he proudly served during WWII. After the war he began selling farm equipment throughout New England. He met and married his first wife, Kaye.
After a few years, they moved to Walworth, and Newt began working for Starline in Harvard, Illinois. Kaye and Newt became pillars of the community, joining the rotary and volunteering at Immanuel United Church of Christ including serving as Moderator. Newt later became a realtor at the Rauland Agency in Walworth where he served as a state director and was awarded Realtor of the Year for the Lakeland Realtors. He continued volunteering in the community with the village of Walworth and other community groups.
He loved wintering in Sebring, Florida where he became an active member of the local Elks Lodge. He was also a lifelong member of the Rotary, serving in both Walworth and Sebring and receiving the Rotarian Lifelong Achievement award. He also met his second wife, Mary Allen, in Sebring.
Newt’s life was one full of dedication, sacrifice, hard work, and care for others. He loved being involved with his family, was a fantastic dancer and avid golfer, and was always telling a joke or story. He was dearly loved and respected by all who knew him and will be sincerely missed.
Newton Dickie was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and his first wife Kaye L. Dickie. He is survived by his wife Mary Allen Dickie, brother-in-law Rick Jones, daughter Dee (John) Jones, son Scott (Jonna) Dickie, Grandchildren Jay(Amy Bennett) Jones, Christa (Nate) Dame, Alyssa (Will) O’Donnell, Joel Dickie, Julia Dickie, and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Sat., April 13 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Walworth with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., and funeral at 11 a.m. Memorials may me made to Agape House in Walworth or the Historical Society of Walworth.