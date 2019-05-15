Mir Noureddin “Noure” Nateghi-Asli, 73 of Delavan, Wisconsin passed away at 10 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville.
Nateghi-Asli was born in Tehran, Iran on May 1, 1946, to Mir Esmiael Nateghi-Asli and Halimeh Barhagh. Noure was a loving husband to Cathleen, whom he married on June 1, 1974. She survives. Also surviving are his son Dariush (Delavan, Wisconsin) and daughter Sahar (Spain) and their spouses; grandchildren Nadia, Cyrus, Soraya, Camran; sister in law Mohila Nateghi Asli of Florida; brother in laws Dennis (Kathy) Jones, Scott (Laurie) Jones, all of Wisconsin; several nieces and nephews; countless friends and colleagues who revered and adored Noure.
Noure was a 1974 graduate of Milton College in Wisconsin. He was a purveyor of rare Persian carpets. He founded Noure’s Oriental Rug in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin in 1980. His grew his business to be one of the leading wholesale rug dealers for the Midwest United States. Noure’s Oriental Rug is the oldest rug dealer in Chicago’s Design Center at the Merchandise Mart drawing clients from around the world.
A Private internment will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday May 14, 2019 Sunset Memory Gardens Madison. A celebration of life with family, friends, and colleagues will be celebrated on Saturday, June 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Nateghi home, 2530 Countryside Lane, Delavan, WI 53115.