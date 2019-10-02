Patricia M. Smitz, 80, of Burlington, (Town of Wheatland) died Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at the Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6301 344th Ave. New Munster. Memorials may be made to Twin Lakes Rescue Squad, 236 E. Main St. Twin Lakes, WI. 53181. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home of Twin Lakes is serving the Smitz Family.