Robert A. Albrecht, 86, a longtime resident of Linn Township, died Monday April 8, 2019 at Vista Hospital in Waukegan, IL. Robert Arnold Albrecht was born in Chicago, IL on September 20, 1932, the son of the late Fred and Anna (Schwichtenberg) Albrecht.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He was an active member of the Linn Fire Department Auxiliary.
He enjoyed fishing, working on his farm and driving his tractor. He also enjoyed traveling; however his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
Robert is survived by: three daughters; Anna (Dale) Rozell of Pell Lake; Kathy (Grant) Winger of Lake Geneva and Bobbie Jean (Mike) Kierna of Conway, Arizona, six grandchildren; Leah, April, Becky, Sarah, Lizzy and Jeremy, seven great-grandchildren; Lucas, Shay, Emma, Trevor, Emerson, Asher and Alexa. He was preceded in death by his wife Mona and a brother Richard.
Services for Robert were held on Monday April 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the main chapel of the Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. Burial followed in Linn Hebron Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are requested to his family.
