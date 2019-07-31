June 1, 1948 — July 25, 2019
Ronald A. Rahn was born June 1, 1948 in Milwaukee to Albert and Marilyn Patricia (Howard) Rahn, Jr. He passed away quickly from Acute Myeloid Leukemia on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home in Walworth.
Ron played basketball at South Division High School and then at Marquette University, being coached by Al McGuire. During those years he played against the likes of “Pistol” Pete Maravich and Elvin Hayes. Ron always had great stories to tell about those years. He graduated from Marquette in 1970, meeting his future wife Stephanie who also graduated from Marquette. Ron and Stephanie were married at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague, MN. They have been married for 48 years. Ron loved the Brewers, sitting outside on warm summer afternoons, monthly afternoon card games with the guys, and always saying funny things and telling those great stories.
Ron is survived by his wife, Stephanie, children Steven (Kelli) Rahn of St. Paul, MN and David (Leslie) Rahn of Lawrence, KS; grandchildren Olin, Alton, and Henry Rahn; sisters Renee Rahn and Dena (Bert) Maas; sister-in-law Ann Maras; and close nieces and nephews Torrie (Brian) Boduch, Nick and Natalie Maas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Corinne (Robert) Boduch; brothers-in-law Mark Luther and Tom Maras.
There will be a private family gathering with burial in the family plot at Calvary Cemetery in Waterville, MN.
Donations in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. https://donate3.cancer.org or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate
