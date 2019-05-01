Rose A. Wozniak, formerly of Lake Geneva passed away at the age of 99 at the home of her daughter in Georgia on December 12, 2018.
She was born in Oxford, IA, the daughter of Clyde and Barbara Simpkins. Rose received her teaching certificate from Cedar Falls Teachers College and taught school for 4 years in Iowa.
In 1943 she joined the army during WW11. She was a charter member of the Women’s Army Corp. Rose was discharged as a Staff Sergeant when the war ended in 1945.
It was during her service that she met Richard Wozniak at Camp Atterbury, IN. They married on May 18, 1946.
Rose loved to travel and whenever anyone mentioned a good vacation spot, Rose had either been there or was making plans to go. She was active in St. Francis De Sales Church and loved to play bridge.
Her biggest passion was her love of people. When they say someone never met a stranger, this was Rose. Her enthusiasm for life was contagious and her wisdom was valuable to all that knew and loved her.
Rose is survived by her daughter Joan and son-in-law Jim of Gainesville, GA., grandson Brad (Christie) and granddaughter Jennifer (Chris).
Rose was preceded in death by her son John in 2017, daughter-in-law Maria in 2007, husband Richard in 1971, her parents and her brother Jack in WWII.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center St. Lake Geneva).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church (148 Main Street, Lake Geneva).
Interment will follow at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery on Hwy 50 in Lake Geneva with full military honors.
Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is proudly serving the family.