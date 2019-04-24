Sharon Lee Henke, 76, of Lake Geneva, WI died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a two-and-a-half-year battle with aggressive breast cancer. She was a resident of Lake Geneva for 44 years. Sharon succumbed at 7:30 A.M. on April 19, 2019 at her residence.
Sharon was born on September 9, 1942 in Troy, NY; the daughter of the late Mabel M. Nofal (née Cook) and the late Arthur M. Morrissey. Sharon was married for 58 years to her beloved husband Edmund “Skip” Peter Henke, Jr., originally of Bristol, CT. They were married in Danbury, CT on September 17, 1960 and had six children.
Sharon was a devoted mother, grandmother and homemaker. During her childhood and in her early married years, she enjoyed spending time at her maternal grandparents’ summer home on Lake Champlain in Ticonderoga, NY. More recently she enjoyed spending time with her husband and children on Geneva Lake.
Sharon enthusiastically traveled parts of the country to experience many different Amish and Quaker cultures. She loved reading, embroidering, crocheting, and knitting but her true passion was researching family genealogy. Sharon was a 12th generation descendant of Dutch settler Resolved Waldron of New Amsterdam, NY (now the borough of Manhattan); and she traced her lineage back to the year 850 AD when another of her relatives signed the Magna Carta.
While raising her family in Lake Geneva, Sharon ran her own home management and cleaning service working in many of the summer homes and estates in the Lake Geneva area. She was active with the Ladies Guild and a faithful communicant of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva.
She is survived by her husband, Edmund “Skip” Peter Henke, Jr. and her children, Terri Lee Salami-Kohan (Shahram) of Westerly, RI, Natalie Sue McAvoy (James) of Walworth, WI, Edmund Paul Henke (Kelly) of Palm Coast, FL, Lori Anne Puca of Des Plaines, IL, Eric Peter Henke of Lake Geneva, WI and Karl Walter Henke of Lake Geneva, WI. She is also survived by her brother, Michael A. Nofal (Robert Hilts) of Troy, NY, her sister, Jo-Ann D. Renasiewicz (Frank) of Troy, NY, her grandchildren Adam P. Neveau, Katrina J. Duncan, Elisabeth A. Puca, Maxime R. Kohan, and Olivia L. Puca and great-grandchildren Anna Rose Neveau, Damieon Duncan and Dominic Duncan as well as many nieces, other family members and many friends.
Sharon is predeceased by her brother, Richard A. Morrissey.
The family would like to express a special thank you to all of the many nurses and doctors associated with Mercy Health Hospital & Medical Center in Walworth, WI, Mercy Home Health Care and Mercy Hospice who treated Sharon.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) and on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church (1101 Logan Street, Lake Geneva) with a service at 11 a.m., Pastor Karl Schultz will be officiating. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI.
A continued celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva, WI immediately following the interment.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva, WI in memory of Sharon L. Henke. You may visit forevermissed.com to leave a message honoring Sharon. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family