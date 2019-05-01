Shirley May Meyerhofer, 83, passed away peacefully on April 25. Shirley was born and raised in Lake Geneva. Her life was filled with love for her family, her friends and Jesus. Shirley graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1953. She worked at Wisconsin Southern Gas Company prior to a lifetime career caring for her husband, raising her children, and creating a warm and godly home. She enjoyed bible studies, neighborhood barbecues, trips to the “Little House” and riding the back roads of Lake Geneva with “Red”, her high school sweetheart.
Most of all, Shirley was committed to raising, supporting and holding up her family in prayer. She was a Prayer Chain coordinator for many years at Trinity Church. Shirley’s famous baked beans, her Irish spunk and her connections with people, from her life long Lake Geneva friends and classmates to her most recent caregivers, will be greatly missed.
She is survived and remembered fondly by her high school sweetheart and husband of 63 years Donald Meyerhofer, son James (Melissa) Meyerhofer, and daughter Julie (Julius) Theisz. Grandchildren include Joshua (Terri) Meyerhofer, Danielle (Sam) Nevins, Rebecca (Spencer) Ashburn, Michala Meyerhofer, Katelyn Theisz, and Andrew Theisz.
She is preceded to eternal life by her parents Percy and Florence Millar and beloved son Jeff Meyerhofer. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Trinity Lutheran Church (W775 Geranium Rd, Genoa City) from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with a service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Brian Metke will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva. The family would like to thank caregivers for their kind and fun words of encouragement and gentle caring hands of love. Caregivers include: Lakeland Health Care Center, Aurora Health Care of Lake Geneva, Aurora Therapy teams, Ridgestone Terrance of Elkhorn and Golden Years of Lake Geneva. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to support Haiti's Children Inc (www.haitischildren.org).