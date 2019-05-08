Timothy Paul Swatek, a/k/a “Swad,” 60, passed away Sunday, April 21.
His legacy lives on in his two daughters, Abby Lee Ferry (John) and Carly Jo Hintz (Scotty), sisters, Lynne Swatek, Amy Giovannoni (Tom), Laurel Schulz (Matt), his two life partners Carrie “Cubby” Swatek and Julia “Jules” Moore and his mother and father, Paul (Duke) and Nancy Swatek as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place Friday, May 17 at St. Francis de Sales, (148 Main Street, Lake Geneva, WI) from 3 to 5 p.m. with a funeral mass at 5 p.m.
Join us in celebrating Tim’s life on Saturday, May 18 at Evergreen Country Club, (N6246 US-12, Elkhorn, WI) from 1 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to please consider a donation to the American Liver Foundation (https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now).