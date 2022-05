Jesus R. Ortega, 28, 4835 S Katelyn Cir., Greenfield, was charged with his driving under the influence offense. Just before 10 a.m. on May 8, Ortega was pulled over in the Town of Linn, where he admitted to operating a vehicle. The defendant had a strong odor of alcohol on him, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and had difficulty maintaining his balance. Ortega refused sobriety tests, but did provide a blood sample. He was arrested.