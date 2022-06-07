Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while his license is revoked and violating a court order

Chad Fryderick Kiefer, 40, W1135 Spleas Skoney Rd., East Troy, has been charged with operating a vehicle with intoxicated, operating a vehicle while his license is revoked and violating a court order. This is his fourth operating a vehicle while intoxicated offense and second relating to driving with a suspended license. On May 29, Kiefer admitted to operating a vehicle in the Town of LaGrange around 9 p.m. after he was pulled over. When the deputy spoke to the defendant, he smelled of intoxicants and refused to take a sobriety test. Kiefer was arrested.