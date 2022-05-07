Operating operating a motor vehicle while under the influence

Around 5:07 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, officers from the Walworth County Police Department arrested Samuel Velasco Palos, 45, W3156 State Rd 50, Lake Geneva, for his fourth DUI. Officers observed Palos operate a vehicle at Beloit Street/Fremont Street in the Village of Walworth and traveling 58 mph in a 25 mph zone and nearly struck two vehicles. When approached by officers, according to the complaint, the defendant smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot and glassy eyes and admitted to having five crevasses.
Travis Devlin
Reporter
