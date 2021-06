06/11/21 5:07 p.m.: Officers received an attempt to locate for a vehicle that was missing a tire and continuing to drive with debris flying all over the road. An officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Highway H at Grant Street. The driver, 39-year-old Allison R. Brabazon, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for operating while under the influence – first offense and released to a responsible party.