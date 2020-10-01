Opinion: Republicans in Madison oppose a clean environment

To the editor:

We all want clean water to drink. We all want safe air to breathe. Our air and water are part of what we call the commons. We all use it and we all need to protect it. We live on a planet that is unique. It has just the right amount of everything to support life as we know it. It’s very tolerant of abuse and is buffered to protect us from drastic changes that will affect life as we know it.

But not everyone takes care of our planet. There are some people who are greedy, selfish, and see the Earth’s resources as something to be turned into a profit for them. They pollute our air and water because it’s cheaper to do that than clean up their toxins. The government is the only entity with enough power to protect us from the toxins emitted by big corporation. Corporations only look at the bottom line.

Wisconsin Conservation Voters recently published their “Conservation Scorecard.” It is their review of the Wisconsin Legislature. I was shocked by the fact that most pro-conservation bills “did not receive a public hearing or died from lack of action.” Both houses of the Wisconsin Legislature are controlled by Republicans and they do have the power to protect our air and water. What have they done with that power?