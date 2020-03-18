Another view: We can afford Foxconn, but not helping the homeless?

MADISON — The Republican-controlled state Senate has one more shot this year to do the right thing and pass a smart package of bills to help the homeless across Wisconsin.

The Senate has no excuse for inaction.

All of the proposals have plenty of bipartisan support to clear the Legislature, if only Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and a handful of his stubborn colleagues would allow votes.

We know the bills would pass, because they cleared the Republican-dominated Assembly by wide, if not unanimous, margins. All of the proposals have Republicans co-sponsors. Even some critics of the bills who have raised vague concerns have said they support most of the ideas.

So let’s finally get this done. The public can help by calling their state senator and demanding action before the Senate adjourns its regular business for the year.

When Assembly Bill 119, which steers $500,000 more per year to homeless shelters, was taken up, the Senate approved it unanimously. Seven more bills remain, all of which have funding in the current state budget, which the Legislature approved last summer.