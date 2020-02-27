Being more inclusive does not conflict with small town atmosphere

To the editor:
The recent editorial about the mission statement of Lake Geneva was a little off the mark. Becoming a more inclusive community does not conflict with the desire to maintain a small town atmosphere, so why propose to remove it from the city’s mission? Both points are valid and not mutually exclusive.
Last year, during public outreach to the Latino members of our community, some residents shared concerns about the term "small town" because many small towns in rural America hold anti-immigrant attitudes. Some people in small towns, who have not experienced the diversity found in larger cities, carry fear and/or resentment toward people who are unlike themselves for a variety of reasons. This makes people feel unsafe and unwelcome.
Helping Lake Geneva become a more inclusive community begins with tolerance which leads to respect and acceptance. Ultimately it is about learning how to love and care for one another.
While growing Lake Geneva into a larger city by creating additional higher paying jobs is an admirable objective, it will not raise the incomes of or lift out of poverty those working in the service sector which is a large part of our local tourist economy. These low paying jobs will remain. Wage stagnation in the lower and middle classes continues to be an unresolved national crisis, despite a booming economy. It’s now booming for some, but not others, while growing unprecedented national budget deficits.
The editorial is correct that Lake Geneva is facing new "big city" challenges from the growing wage inequality problem and in response, needs to provide more affordable housing. But, perhaps the city could also look at new creative ways to make life more enjoyable for both residents and visitors, regardless of their socioeconomic status.
We are not a big city, nor do we wish to be one, but we have some unique assets that we can build upon. We may not be able to raise everyone's income, but we can most certainly work together to raise their quality of life if we care enough to work together for the common good of all.
Michael Krajovic,
Lake Geneva