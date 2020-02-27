Being more inclusive does not conflict with small town atmosphere

To the editor:

The recent editorial about the mission statement of Lake Geneva was a little off the mark. Becoming a more inclusive community does not conflict with the desire to maintain a small town atmosphere, so why propose to remove it from the city’s mission? Both points are valid and not mutually exclusive.

Last year, during public outreach to the Latino members of our community, some residents shared concerns about the term "small town" because many small towns in rural America hold anti-immigrant attitudes. Some people in small towns, who have not experienced the diversity found in larger cities, carry fear and/or resentment toward people who are unlike themselves for a variety of reasons. This makes people feel unsafe and unwelcome.

Helping Lake Geneva become a more inclusive community begins with tolerance which leads to respect and acceptance. Ultimately it is about learning how to love and care for one another.