Best of luck to Lake Geneva's new mayor

The dust of the April election has settled and Lake Geneva has a new mayor and a number of new faces on the city council. The mayoral race was a close one, and we would like to encourage everyone who supported former Mayor Tom Hartz to give newly elected Mayor Charlene Klein a chance.

Klein has a number of challenges she will need to address as the city’s top-elected official and she will need community support to be successful.

Perhaps the biggest challenge Klein and the rest of the council will face is the future of the former Hillmoor site. The privately-owned property needs a long-term solution, and Klein should engage in discussions with the owner.

At this time, we aren’t advocating for any particular solution for the old golf course. However, we would like to know what the long-term plan is for the property, and we are tired of seeing the future of this large, overgrown, mosquito-infested land in limbo.

For several years, short-term rentals have raised concerns with homeowners, hotels and the entire downtown. There are legitimate concerns that the ordinances on the books aren’t being enforced, and that unlicensed rentals are easily discovered on websites like Airbnb.