Best of luck to Lake Geneva's new mayor

The dust of the April election has settled and Lake Geneva has a new mayor and a number of new faces on the city council. The mayoral race was a close one, and we would like to encourage everyone who supported former Mayor Tom Hartz to give newly elected Mayor Charlene Klein a chance.
Klein has a number of challenges she will need to address as the city’s top-elected official and she will need community support to be successful.
Perhaps the biggest challenge Klein and the rest of the council will face is the future of the former Hillmoor site. The privately-owned property needs a long-term solution, and Klein should engage in discussions with the owner.
At this time, we aren’t advocating for any particular solution for the old golf course. However, we would like to know what the long-term plan is for the property, and we are tired of seeing the future of this large, overgrown, mosquito-infested land in limbo.
For several years, short-term rentals have raised concerns with homeowners, hotels and the entire downtown. There are legitimate concerns that the ordinances on the books aren’t being enforced, and that unlicensed rentals are easily discovered on websites like Airbnb.
Klein and the rest of the council should look at either adjusting the existing ordinance or enforcing it. There is no point in having an ordinance that isn’t followed.
The issuance of liquor license is another rule that has caused the city trouble. The city created a set of guidelines, but has ignored its own rules.
Klein and the rest of the council should review the point system, and either amend it or start exclusively using it to dole out liquor licenses to restaurants and taverns.
Unfortunately, the city of Lake Geneva has often had issues with not enforcing the rules that are on its books. For many years, downtown merchants kept outdoor displays in front of their buildings. However, this practice wasn’t allowed under city rules, but the law was never enforced.
When the city enforced the existing ordinance, business owners that long displayed items outdoors learned that they could face fines. This created strife between City Hall and our local business community.
The council needs to revisit the ordinance and make a determination on what is and isn’t allowed on sidewalks downtown. We aren’t advocating for any particular solution, but we do think the elected officials need to provide clarity to downtown merchants.
The city’s new mayor is also taking over City Hall during one of the most important construction projects to occur in many years. The Riviera Ballroom is the city’s premier historic landmark, and it is undergoing a major restoration project.
Klein needs to closely monitor this project and make sure it is completed, and that the construction mirrors the integrity of the building. The Riviera is our community’s premier landmark, and the mayor must closely watch every element of this project.
Finally, Starry Stonewort is an existential threat to Geneva Lake. This invasive aquatic plant species is known for overtaking bodies of water. Finding a solution to Starry Stonewort doesn’t fall directly on the city council. However, this council needs to take a leadership role on battling the plant and work with its neighbors around the lake to ensure this issue stays in the forefront and continues to be addressed.
There are no shortages of challenges facing the current group of alderman and the newly elected mayor, and many new topics will surely arise. We wish Klein and her colleagues the best of luck. After all, if they are successful, the entire community benefits.
