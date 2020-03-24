Celebrating the future of Yerkes Observatory

We applaud the University of Chicago for its donation. We also are grateful for the actions that were taken by the Yerkes Future Foundation, and we look forward to the day the building is once again open to the public. That will be a cause to celebrate.

The members of the foundations consists of some well-regarded members of our community. These well-respected people include Bob Klockars, Larry Larkin, Ted Parge, Ann Callison, Frank Bonifacic and Dianna Colman.

We are grateful for their efforts in preserving Yerkes, but we would like for the group to publicly explain how they plan on operating Yerkes well into the future. This would include how they plan on funding the foundation in the future. Yerkes is a large, old building and the annual operating and maintenance costs are substantial. That was a major reason the University of Chicago originally closed its doors.

The village of Williams Bay should require some level of transparency from the foundation. The village and its residents should know that the foundation will have enough money to keep Yerkes open for the long haul.