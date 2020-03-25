Charlene Klein opposes big development near downtown
Charlene Klein opposes big development near downtown

Mayoral candidate Charlene Klein stands next to one of her campaign signs

Mayoral candidate Charlene Klein stands next to one of her campaign signs as she prepares for her upcoming rematch with Mayor Tom Hartz during the spring election.

 Dennis Hines

To the editor:

I'm voting for Charlene Klein, for mayor. Unlike her opponent, she will treat the citizens of Lake Geneva with respect.

She will repair the streets, sidewalks and alleys, She will work for the people who live here, not just the tourists. She will keep more bathrooms open during the winter, for old folks like me. She will work hard, as she has always done, to preserve our small town atmosphere, unlike her opponent.

She does not want large development, in or near our downtown, as her opponent does. She led the fight to preserve Hillmoor for all of us, not just the well to do. There is a clear choice in this election. I'm voting for Charlene Klein, for mayor, and I'm hoping that you do too.

Rick Steinberg

Lake Geneva

 

 

