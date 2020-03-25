Charlene Klein opposes big development near downtown

To the editor:

I'm voting for Charlene Klein, for mayor. Unlike her opponent, she will treat the citizens of Lake Geneva with respect.

She will repair the streets, sidewalks and alleys, She will work for the people who live here, not just the tourists. She will keep more bathrooms open during the winter, for old folks like me. She will work hard, as she has always done, to preserve our small town atmosphere, unlike her opponent.

She does not want large development, in or near our downtown, as her opponent does. She led the fight to preserve Hillmoor for all of us, not just the well to do. There is a clear choice in this election. I'm voting for Charlene Klein, for mayor, and I'm hoping that you do too.

Rick Steinberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Lake Geneva