Opinion: Lake Geneva correct to pause increase on parking

Now is not the time to raise parking rates in the city’s downtown, and we are grateful that the city council — and its new parking manager — understand that reality.
Our editorial board previously endorsed a proposal to raise the cost of parking in the city’s high-demand areas.
We made that endorsement in October 2019, well before we ever heard of the coronavirus, the term social distancing or of “Safer At Home” orders.
At that time, no one would have imagined a scenario where most downtown retailers would have been closed for two months and unemployment skyrocketed to double-digit figures.
Even before the economic shutdown, business owners were leery of the parking rate increase, and the possible negative impact it could have on their operations.
In November, 70 business owners signed a petition opposing the increase. Bruce Bennett, a co-owner of the Cornerstone Shop and Gallery, told the council that the increase would stop customers from shopping downtown.
We aren’t sure about Bennett’s assessment, but we shouldn’t take a gamble at this time.
The threat of the coronavirus has created too many unknowns for everyone in the business community, and why introduce a new hurdle when we all face so many economic challenges?
In fact, this is the time for the city to look at ways to use parking as a tool to grow more revenue for our downtown merchants. Currently, Lake Geneva residents are allowed two free hours of parking a day. Individuals who live immediately outside of the city, and people who work in the city, don’t have the ability to access free parking.
This seems like a good opportunity for the city to introduce a special parking pass for all Walworth County residents and people who work within the city’s limits.
The pass can have limitations, free two-hour parking on Mondays through Fridays, for example. This would encourage people who live outside of the city — in the towns of Lyons, Linn and Bloomfield, for example — to visit Lake Geneva for lunch and maybe stop at a store after their meal.
This may entice people who work in the city’s business parks or factories to visit the downtown for lunch. This would provide additional economic benefits to downtown business owners at a time where ever little bit will help.
The Lake Geneva City Council is right to press the pause button on a parking rate increase.
In a few months, everyone will have a better feel for how the community responded economically to the public health crisis.
After we get through the worst of this challenge, the council can revisit raising parking rates. However, for now, the city’s elected officials were wise to provide our community’s entrepreneurs with a little relief.
