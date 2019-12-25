City should grant Flat Iron its liquor license

Flat Iron Tap, the popular burger and beer place across the street from Lake Geneva’s Post Office, received a recommendation from a city committee to get a liquor license.

The coveted ability to sell spirits was nearly in the grasp of the restaurant after the city’s finance, license & regulation committee endorsed it on Nov. 5 on a 3-2 vote.

The state limits the number of licenses a municipality can grant for selling liquor. Flat Iron Tap and Barrique Bistro and Wine Bar both were competing for the license, and, based on a newly implemented point system, the committee recommended granting the license to Flat Iron Tap.

It, after all, had best met the city’s new requirements to get the only available license.

However, in the 11th hour, the city council learned of an apparent minor infraction that occurred at the restaurant. During the summer, after the restaurant had closed, police reportedly found a few people having a drink. It was a few people who worked there and a few people who didn’t.