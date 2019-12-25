City should grant Flat Iron its liquor license

Flat Iron Tap, the popular burger and beer place across the street from Lake Geneva’s Post Office, received a recommendation from a city committee to get a liquor license.
The coveted ability to sell spirits was nearly in the grasp of the restaurant after the city’s finance, license & regulation committee endorsed it on Nov. 5 on a 3-2 vote.
The state limits the number of licenses a municipality can grant for selling liquor. Flat Iron Tap and Barrique Bistro and Wine Bar both were competing for the license, and, based on a newly implemented point system, the committee recommended granting the license to Flat Iron Tap.
It, after all, had best met the city’s new requirements to get the only available license.
However, in the 11th hour, the city council learned of an apparent minor infraction that occurred at the restaurant. During the summer, after the restaurant had closed, police reportedly found a few people having a drink. It was a few people who worked there and a few people who didn’t.
A cop spotted this apparent violation and issued a warning — the responding officer didn’t even think it was serious enough to issue citations. This minor incident was apparently too much for the Lake Geneva City Council, which voted 7-1 to deny Flat Iron its liquor license.
That is too extreme of a reaction to this minor incident. It is not uncommon at restaurants for employees to have a beer after finishing their shift.
Restaurant employees, like many people, like to have a drink to celebrate, unwind or relax after finishing work. It frankly isn’t a big deal.
It is the kind of a violation that, at most, should result in a city officials shaking their finger at the restaurant owner. The council’s reaction shouldn’t be extremely punitive.
The lack of liquor licenses has been an issue in Lake Geneva for nearly two decades.
Our editorial board recently took the position that the state shouldn’t limit liquor licenses because it forces municipalities to pick winners and losers in the private sector.
We don’t feel the elected officials should be involved in determining which businesses fail and which succeed. The city council is not doing the business community any favors by keeping a liquor license away from Flat Iron Tap.
To try to keep the liquor license system fair and transparent, the city council wisely approved a point system. We’ve also previously applauded the point system.
Under the new system, points are awarded to liquor license applicants based on whether the owner lives in Lake Geneva; if the business purchases products from farmers, growers and suppliers within 100 miles; if the applicant plans to make improvements to the establishment; and if the establishment is an existing business.
Flat Iron was worthy of receiving a license under the point system, and that didn’t change after a minor violation. The city should give the restaurant a liquor license. The Lake Geneva Regional News Editorial Board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Scott Williams and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo-DiVito.