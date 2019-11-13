City should revisit chicken ordinance

Lake Geneva law enforcement recently cited a resident for keeping chickens in his backyard.

As a result, Robert Kunecki of Conant Street was required to pay a $374 fine in the city’s municipal court. The public reaction, at least on our Facebook page, was predictable — most of our readers felt the fine was ridiculous and that residents should be allowed to raise chickens.

Hens are allowed in large metropolitan areas throughout the country — from New York to Chicago to Los Angeles, homeowners are raising chickens in their backyards.

These cities have written their laws to prevent the hens from creating a mess, making too much noise or annoying neighboring homeowners. Setbacks from a neighbor’s home are also considered in some communities, as are minimum lot sizes. Nearly all urban areas outlaw noisy roosters.

In Lake Geneva, where the city is surrounded by farms, it is illegal to have a hen. The city’s ordinance prohibits a person from having “what is commonly known as a chicken house or yard” without obtaining a zoning permit from the city council. Is a zoning permit too cumbersome for a few hens in a person’s backyard?