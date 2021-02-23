Column: Despite cold, hot start to 2021 visitor season

There were well known folks and dignitaries dropping by to enjoy Winterfest and help promote the event, including United States Congressman Bryan Steil. We appreciate his “style,” so to speak, and thank him for visiting.

As for the snow sculpting championship itself, we’re proud to report one Wisconsin team captured top honors and another Wisconsin group placed third.

A surprise hit among the sculptors was the team from Florida. That is not a misprint. The team abandoned the Sunshine State for the frigid temperatures of Winterfest and created quite a stir during the competition. These good-natured folks are welcome back any season.

While not an official part of the downtown Winterfest festivities, the unbelievable Ice Castles display on the Geneva National grounds also was a beneficiary with this year’s temperatures being more conducive for the show. Compared to previous years, because of the weather Ice Castles was able to accommodate visitors longer with sell-out after sell-out.

Like many of the endeavors over the past year of uncertainty Winterfest organizers, volunteers and the business community had to place a bet and hope for the best. Despite the cold or, in some sense, because of it, Winterfest exceeded expectations and can be chalked up as a major success for the community.

Thanks to all who gave that extra measure of commitment to get 2021 off to a solid start for our visitor-friendly region.

Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and the former Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News, and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame.