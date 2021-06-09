A tribute to Howard 'Woody' Woods, the former Lake Geneva station master

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Woody’s son Don came back to Lake Geneva from his home in Duxbury, Massachusetts from time to time and would join us for coffee at Speedo’s.

My grandfather Thomas Wardingle had been a switchman on the railroad in Chicago from 1900 to 1912. He and my grandmother and their three kids (the youngest of whom was my mother Helen) moved from Chicago to Lake Geneva in 1912 where he became a plumber. But he never lost his affection for the railroad.

After he retired, he would go to the Railroad Station Depot in Lake Geneva every day where he would chat with the old retired railroad workers who lived in Harrison Rich’s boarding house across the tracks on North Street (where Su Wing’s restaurant is today), but spent their days in the Railroad Station’s Waiting Room chewing the fat (and chewing and spitting tobacco) while sitting around the big coal stove in the middle of the room.

My grandfather would frequently take me, as a young boy, to the Railroad Station Depot where one of the people that he always talked to was the Station Master, Howard “Woody” Woods.

I very much miss Woody Woods. I will never forget him.