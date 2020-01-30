All good cheese begins with the same thing — milk

Have you caught yourself standing before a display in your favorite cheese shop wondering how all those different cheeses could be made from the same few ingredients? How is it that that the solid piece of Parmesan you grated over your pasta at dinner and the soft round of brie you baked in pastry over the holidays both started with the same raw material — milk?
It all comes down to bacteria and molds, temperature, how the curd is handled, and what happens in the aging rooms.
The process of making any cheese begins with heating milk. The first cheeses were probably created by warm sheep’s milk being acidified by naturally occurring bacteria in the air.
Today the cheese-maker chooses particular bacteria (culture) to produce the distinctive flavor of the type of cheese they are making. These cultures grow within a specific temperature range, so the milk is first brought to the proper temperature, and the culture (bacteria) is added.
If making a blue or brie-style cheese, molds may also be included. The bacteria begin to turn the milk sugar (lactose) into lactic acid. Once the milk has achieved the desired level of acidification, the enzyme called rennet is added. There are three kinds of rennet — animal, microbial, and plant-based — each type lending different qualities to the final cheese.
Rennet coagulates the milk, thickening it so it can be cut into curds. The size of the curd determines how dry or hard the final cheese will be, because the smaller the curd, the more liquid whey will be expelled. (The curd for that hard, dry Parmigiana Reggiano is cut the size of rice grains.)
For some types of cheese, like brie and camembert, the soft barely-cut curd is ladled right into the mold and the whey drains off as the cheese curds knit together and create a more solid mass. These types of cheese are salted or brined once they are firm enough to hold their shape, creating a hospitable environment for the fluffy white mold to grow on the rind as it ages.
For semi-hard cheeses like cheddar, the cheese-maker cooks the curd and allows it to knit together in the cheese vat to form mats that are cut and stacked on each other to expel more whey. (This process is called “cheddaring.”) These mats of curd are cut, salted, put into molds, and pressed to form wheels of cheese to be passed to the “affineur” (the person who cares for the cheese while it is aging).
Colby-style cheese begins the same as cheddar, but the curds are continuously stirred and not allowed to knit together. (These are called “stirred curd cheeses.”) And the whey is replaced with water, resulting in a milder cheese, because much of the acidic whey has been rinsed away.
The affineur, as well, has a hand in the development of the specific characteristics of certain cheeses once they are ready for the aging room. Taleggio, an Italian cows milk cheese, is an example of a washed rind cheese. Originally it was washed with seawater, but these days, it and other cheeses with that characteristic sticky, stinky rind are washed with brine to help develop different varieties of bacteria.
Some cheeses are washed with beer, wine, rubbed with cocoa or honey — all fostering the growth of different molds that affect the taste and texture of the cheese underneath the rind.
Good cheese begins with the milk of healthy animals who are treated well. Together the cheese-maker and the affineur take that milk and continue the tradition started over 8,000 years ago when that warm sheep’s milk curdled and became curds and whey – the world’s first cheese.
Simple Appetizer Cheese Cookies
4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
¾ cup all purpose flour
½ TBS cornstarch
4 TBS butter, diced and chilled (if unsalted, add ¼ tsp salt to recipe)
1 ½ TBS water
Put cheese, flour, and cornstarch into food processor and process about 30 seconds until combined. Scatter butter over the top and process another 30 seconds (the mixture will resemble wet sand). Add water and process until a dough forms. Roll the dough into a 10” log and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 2 hours. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Unwrap the log, slice into ¼” rounds and put on parchment-lined cookie sheets, spacing ½” apart. Bake until light golden brown, 15-18 minutes. Let cool completely on the cookie sheets before serving (because these look like sweet butter cookies, I always warn guests that they are not a dessert, but a savory treat).
Terry and Denise Woods are owners and cheesemakers at Highfield Farm Creamery in Walworth on State Line Road. If you have a question you’d like answered in this column, please send it to Info@HighfieldFarm.com