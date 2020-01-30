All good cheese begins with the same thing — milk

Have you caught yourself standing before a display in your favorite cheese shop wondering how all those different cheeses could be made from the same few ingredients? How is it that that the solid piece of Parmesan you grated over your pasta at dinner and the soft round of brie you baked in pastry over the holidays both started with the same raw material — milk?

It all comes down to bacteria and molds, temperature, how the curd is handled, and what happens in the aging rooms.

The process of making any cheese begins with heating milk. The first cheeses were probably created by warm sheep’s milk being acidified by naturally occurring bacteria in the air.

Today the cheese-maker chooses particular bacteria (culture) to produce the distinctive flavor of the type of cheese they are making. These cultures grow within a specific temperature range, so the milk is first brought to the proper temperature, and the culture (bacteria) is added.

If making a blue or brie-style cheese, molds may also be included. The bacteria begin to turn the milk sugar (lactose) into lactic acid. Once the milk has achieved the desired level of acidification, the enzyme called rennet is added. There are three kinds of rennet — animal, microbial, and plant-based — each type lending different qualities to the final cheese.