An insider's perspective: Tourism from Stephanie Klett and her other half

Being responsible for promoting Lake Geneva is like waking up in a candy store and being told you’re the official taster.

How sweet it is.

First, thanks to the Lake Geneva Regional News and its editor, Stephanie Jones, who graciously is providing space to Visit Lake Geneva for a monthly column (occasionally, perhaps, bi-monthly when things get really busy). We look forward to using the platform to give readers a close-up view of the Lake Geneva area’s incredible attractions and amenities.

So let’s introduce the authors. Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and a former Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Prior to the state gig, she was the Emmy-winning host of Discover Wisconsin Television and Radio. She was named Miss Wisconsin in 1992. Bill Barth is Stephanie’s other half, and spent decades as the award-winning Editor of the Beloit Daily News. He’s a past president of the Wisconsin Associated Press Editors and was inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2016.

They will be collaborating on these columns with a simple goal in mind, to draw attention to some of the many opportunities to experience and enjoy the Lake Geneva region.