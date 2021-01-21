An insider's perspective: Tourism from Stephanie Klett and her other half

Being responsible for promoting Lake Geneva is like waking up in a candy store and being told you’re the official taster.
How sweet it is.
First, thanks to the Lake Geneva Regional News and its editor, Stephanie Jones, who graciously is providing space to Visit Lake Geneva for a monthly column (occasionally, perhaps, bi-monthly when things get really busy). We look forward to using the platform to give readers a close-up view of the Lake Geneva area’s incredible attractions and amenities.
So let’s introduce the authors. Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and a former Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Prior to the state gig, she was the Emmy-winning host of Discover Wisconsin Television and Radio. She was named Miss Wisconsin in 1992. Bill Barth is Stephanie’s other half, and spent decades as the award-winning Editor of the Beloit Daily News. He’s a past president of the Wisconsin Associated Press Editors and was inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2016.
They will be collaborating on these columns with a simple goal in mind, to draw attention to some of the many opportunities to experience and enjoy the Lake Geneva region.
Sometimes, that will take the form of promoting an upcoming scheduled event or traditional activity. Other times the column may focus on a personal hands-on experience enjoying some of the region’s great attractions. We’ll always try to make it a quick, fun read.
It seems reasonable, in this introductory piece, to acquaint readers with Visit Lake Geneva and the kinds of things it has been doing over the past year. Visit Lake Geneva functions not only as the region’s premier tourism organization but also as the community’s Chamber of Commerce. The two roles dovetail into a straightforward overall purpose, to promote growth and continuing success in the region as a great place to visit, do business and, yes, raise a family.
With that in mind, consider a few highlights from the past year:
The elephant in the room, obviously, is the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The job was to carry on when carrying on seemed scarcely possible. Visit Lake Geneva did just that, adjusting on the fly to stabilize the situation all the while continuing to support and promote the community’s continued viability as a tourist destination, and to find creative ways to assist local businesses.
Visit Lake Geneva regularly provided its partners with the latest updates and strategies for public health measures along with recommended best practices and support programs for businesses.
A digital promotion was launched to support restaurants with Take Out and Eat Well opportunities.
With indoor limitations, Visit Lake Geneva spotlighted the area’s pristine natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities including golf, biking, hiking, beaches and scenic drives.
A partnership with Chicago Magazine provided 20,000 subscribers with a copy of the 2020 Lake Geneva Regional Visitors Guide.
An aggressive program to attract positive earned media – defined as feature coverage in newspapers, magazines and broadcast outlets – produced more than $4 million worth of publicity. Lake Geneva was featured in such media as the Today Show, CBS This Morning, Forbes, Chicago Tribune, Travel + Leisure Magazine, the New York Post, U.S. News and World Report and many more.
One item the organization is particularly proud of is Visit Lake Geneva’s role in achieving the successful extension of the bike lane along Route 120 to Route 36, a three-mile stretch that significantly enhances the region’s outdoor fun and exercise opportunities.
The list of initiatives could go on, but readers get the picture. Visit Lake Geneva works every day to present the community in the best possible light, encouraging fun-seekers to choose the region as their destination and supporting enhanced opportunity for local business interests to thrive.
The beauty of it all lies in the can’t-miss nature of the Lake Geneva region, with natural assets like the lake itself to great shops and classic eateries to world-class resorts and so much more. Seriously, there are countless places here where a person can stop, make a slow 360-degree turn to take it all in, and the next word likely will be, “Wow.”
We look forward to connecting regularly with readers in this space. Again, thanks to the Lake Geneva Regional News.
Catch you around town.
