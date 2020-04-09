Another view: A salute to those on the front lines in this battle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

KENOSHA — It’s a March like none other.

Just as the weather turns to spring, we are told to stay in our homes, reduce travel and avoid close contact with others.

Schools are closed. Sports has vanished. People here and around the world are taking precautions against the coronavirus.

While new and changing requirements have disrupted our daily lives, there are bright patches of sunshine.

Our community has jumped into action.

College and university students are shifting to online learning to continue the semester.

Businesses and industries have told employees who can, to work from home. Workers are responding in new ways.

Banks are working with lenders to avoid foreclosure and make business loans available.

Froedtert South has set up a drive-up mobile testing center in its parking lot for people ordered by doctors to be tested.

Many restaurants are setting up takeout ordering.

Bag lunches with a breakfast snack for the next day are available noon to 2 p.m. weekdays for pickup for children 18 and younger at five sites throughout Kenosha.