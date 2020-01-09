Another view: Beat the purge by checking your voter status now

That may take weeks and might even bump up against the first election of the new year in February. We hope the courts act quickly.

But voters who fret they might, unbeknownst to them, be on the purge list — actually all voters — should take matters into their own hands and check to see if they are on the voting rolls.

It would take you all of two minutes to go online via computer or smartphone at myvote.wi.gov to check your status by filling in your full name and birth date.

If you have been flagged for the “purge” — and that could potentially include almost 7,000 voters here in Racine County.

In seconds you can update your information and add your new address if ou have moved. You can do that up to 20 days before an election if you have an up-to-date Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID card. You can even ask for an absentee ballot to be mailed to you for one or more elections.