Another view: Houston should lose World Series title for cheating

They had a lot of talent, but they chose to cheat anyway.
More is the shame for the 2017 Houston Astros. Their hometown, along with many along the Gulf Coast, had been ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, and the Astros’ sparkling season provided comfort and fresh hope for thousands of fans that year.
But those memories were laid low recently when Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred suspended Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for a sign-stealing scandal that paired the high-tech use of a center field camera feed to a tunnel off the dugout and the low-tech banging of a trash can to signal Astros hitters whether they were facing a fastball or an off-speed pitch.
It’s a lot easier to hit the ball when you know what’s coming.
After the suspensions, Astros owner Jim Crane promptly, and correctly, fired Hinch and Luhnow. MLB is still considering the punishment for current Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora — the Astros’ bench coach in 2017 — who, according to Manfred, set up the sign-stealing cheating system. Cora is under investigation for sign-stealing at Boston, which — lo, and behold — won the 2018 World Series.
New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran, the only player named in the commissioner’s report, resigned without ever having taken the field as the Mets’ on-field boss.
It’s a disgrace and another black eye for baseball. Some praised Manfred for the suspensions; he added to the penalties by ordering a $5 million fine for the Astros and the forfeiture of their next two first- and second-round draft picks.
But he spared the baseball players themselves from any punishment, and that sends the wrong signal.
The plain fact is that Astros players in the dugout knew it was wrong and against the rules of baseball. Sign-stealing has long been a part of the game when there is a runner at second base, but all players knew it was wrong to use cameras and electronic signals to gain an advantage. Some Astros used the system to gain an advantage at the plate — but all of them knew it was going on and didn’t report it.
The Astros used that system to remarkable effectiveness — shelling Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw for six runs in Game 5 of the Series at Minute Maid Park, and in Game 3 when they whacked four runs off Yu Darvish to take the Series lead.
The Astros players are not blameless. They should face discipline as well. Manfred and Major League Baseball need to fight fire with fire. That means putting technology to work to keep the game square. There are communications systems — such as those used in the National Football League between quarterbacks and offensive coaches — to call plays and share strategy. Pitchers and catchers should be armed with that kind of communication to forestall the cheaters that plague the game. Manfred should make that happen.
And Houston? Major League Baseball should strip the Astros of the World Series title for their cheating ways. The banners in Minute Maid Park should be taken down. And all those Astros with World Series rings should take them off — they’re just junk jewelry, and they’ll leave a green stain on your ring finger.
This editorial is republished with permission from the Racine Journal Times.