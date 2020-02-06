Another view: Houston should lose World Series title for cheating

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s a disgrace and another black eye for baseball. Some praised Manfred for the suspensions; he added to the penalties by ordering a $5 million fine for the Astros and the forfeiture of their next two first- and second-round draft picks.

But he spared the baseball players themselves from any punishment, and that sends the wrong signal.

The plain fact is that Astros players in the dugout knew it was wrong and against the rules of baseball. Sign-stealing has long been a part of the game when there is a runner at second base, but all players knew it was wrong to use cameras and electronic signals to gain an advantage. Some Astros used the system to gain an advantage at the plate — but all of them knew it was going on and didn’t report it.

The Astros used that system to remarkable effectiveness — shelling Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw for six runs in Game 5 of the Series at Minute Maid Park, and in Game 3 when they whacked four runs off Yu Darvish to take the Series lead.