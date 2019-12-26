Another view: Keep an eye on the prize with Foxconn deal

Last year, the company didn’t have enough qualified full-time employees and it didn’t get the tax credits. That is how the agreement was supposed to work. This year, the company says it has enough qualified full-time employees. But the Gov. Tony Evers administration is continuing to say that the company cannot get hiring tax credits unless they change the agreement to reflect what technology will be made in Mount Pleasant. The state contends that because the facility has changed from a Gen. 10.5 to a Gen. 6, and work is being done on the property in Mount Pleasant by Foxconn Industrial Internet — which was not one of the companies that signed the agreement — that the contract should be amended to reflect those details. Joel Brennan, secretary of the Department of Administration, said in an interview with The Journal Times that it is in Foxconn’s best interest to amend the contract to receive the tax credits.