Another view: State must act now to ensure fair redistricting after census

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

But that’s starting to change, thanks to public pressure. At least two Republican state lawmakers — Reps. Todd Novak of Dodgeville, and Travis Tranel of Cuba City — have joined Democrats in co-sponsoring Assembly Bill 303, which would take the politics out of redrawing district lines next year. Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, also supports the bill, and other Republicans have expressed interest.

More than two-thirds of Wisconsin’s counties have passed resolutions opposing partisan gerrymandering. Good citizens, regardless of their political leanings, understand that letting the politicians shape their own districts only leads to incumbents protecting themselves from voters.

That’s not how our democracy — which is by and for the people — is supposed to work.

Iowa has demonstrated a better way for decades. The law in Iowa assigns the task of redrawing legislative and congressional districts to a state agency that’s insulated from politics. The agency must draw districts compact and contiguous without considering the impact on politicians or parties.

The Iowa Legislature still approves the maps but can’t amend them. And if Iowa lawmakers want revisions, they must state in writing their concerns, which guards against shenanigans.