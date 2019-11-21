Another view: Stop pandering with silly food label measures

And we recognize that there are Wisconsin consumers who are seeking out dairy and meat alternatives — some for health reasons like lactose intolerance, others for personal or philosophical reasons.

And, while the new products like Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage and Impossible Burger seem all to be trendy, according to a recent financial analysis by Motley Fool, the production costs of plant-based substitutes still generally make them more expensive than their meat counterparts.

A price check at a Racine Burger King showed the Impossible Whopper priced at $5.96, compared to the meat Whopper at $4.96.

And while the total number of people in the country who identify as vegans or vegetarians has probably risen with population growth over the years, the percentages compared to total population have been roughly the same over the past two decades.

A 2018 Gallup poll found 5 percent of adults in the U.S. identify themselves as vegetarian and 3 percent consider themselves vegan.

It seems to us that this trio of legislation is a political sop to the state’s dairy, cheese and beef industries, and the plant-based products we see on our grocery shelves — and in restaurants — are clearly labeled, with no intent to mislead anyone.

We’re not stupid. We can read.

This editorial is reprinted with permission from the Racine Journal Times.

