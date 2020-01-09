Another view: Stop playing politics with aid for the homeless

The leaders of the state Legislature’s budget committee didn’t like it when Gov. Tony Evers tried to pressure them to release money that’s in the state budget to help the homeless across Wisconsin.

Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, and Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, wrote that the Democratic governor’s call for a special meeting of the Joint Finance Committee would have “a chilling effect on our ability to work together.”

We’re all for bipartisan cooperation at the statehouse. But Darling and Nygren need a reality check: What’s really going to be chilling are the freezing if not sub-zero temperatures for homeless people who are stuck outside this winter without housing.

That’s a much more chilling experience than anything Darling or Nygren face in their scheduling disagreement with Gov. Evers.

Thousands of people across Wisconsin, many of them single mothers with children, need help getting out of cold. A special report by the State Journal and other newspapers across the state showed with telling statistics and stories that state government is at a critical point in addressing this distressing problem. Our state spends — and does — far less than neighboring states such as Minnesota to ensure its citizens have a place to call home during harsh winters.

