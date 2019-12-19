Another view: Time for schools to look closer at bullying

Bullied because of his weight in high school, Luis Alvarado came out swinging. So much so that the Kenosha man is competing in the Olympics trials for a spot on the U.S. boxing team.

“All my life, I dealt with it, just because I was a heavier guy,” Alvarado told sports writer Dan Truttschel for a profile story last month. “It was difficult, but I learned how to deal with it … It was nonstop, people ridiculing me for the same things. I got fed up with it. It was like, ‘What are you going to do, call me fat? Tell me something I don’t know.’”

Few people can do what Alvarado did, become a top level fighter. Most are stuck in situations they can’t get out of in school, and they follow them home.

Bullying over looks, weight, clothes, whatever. It’s happening more and more these days, fueled often by the immediacy of texting and Snapchatting and social media.

A recent case made the news in the Kenosha Unified School District, when a parent called for the district to enforce stricter punishment in handling bullying after her daughter was battered by another student in a science class in October.